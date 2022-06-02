Meet NFP’s new head of Canadian national broking

Emily Horsman has joined NFP Corp., a large national brokerage, as head of Canadian national broking.

The appointment is a result of NFP’s growing P&C business in Canada, the company announced Thursday.

Horsman will lead efforts in building NFP’s national broking platform in Canada alongside Canadian broking and business line leaders and underwriting partners. She will also collaborate closely with NFP’s U.S. broking colleagues and lead carrier relations in Canada, reporting to Mark Wiens, head of commercial insurance for NFP in Canada.

“Emily is a thoughtful and influential leader,” Wiens comments. “She will concentrate on our growing mid-market P&C business, while providing support across our small and mid-sized enterprise and complex risk solution teams. Emily is well-respected for her knowledge, personal touch and overall professionalism, and we’re excited for her to help shape our future success.”

Horsman has more than 20 years’ of broking, underwriting and leadership experience. She joins from Markel Canada, where she served as vice president of alternative distribution. Prior to this, she served as vice president, broker for WTW. She has also worked in a variety of broker and underwriting roles for Aon Reed Stenhouse and ACE INA Insurance.

Horsman earned a Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP) designation from the Insurance Institute of Canada and a Canadian Risk Management (CRM) designation from the Global Risk Management Institute.

Her appointment follows the recent formation of NFP’s new executive leadership team in Canada. The brokerage, which also provides benefits consulting, wealth management and retirement advice, assembled the leadership team as the company continue to grow and expand in Canada.

Members of the executive leadership team include:

John Haas, president

Scott Saddington, chief operating officer

Tara Carruthers, chief financial officer

Lesley Munk, associate general counsel

Greg Padovani, head of M&A.

