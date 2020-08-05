The link between the Edmonton Oilers and Arthur J. Gallagher’s latest acquisition

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Edmonton, Alta.-based Insight Insurance & Risk Management Ltd., the official insurance brokerage of NHL hockey’s Edmonton Oilers.

Founded in 2013 by CEO Alexis Harke, Insight is a retail insurance broker serving clients throughout Western Canada. It has a diverse client base, with particular expertise in serving the construction, real estate, hospitality, sports, and entertainment industries.

A notable client in the sports industry is the Oilers, which recently evened its series against the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers round. Game 3 of the best-of-five series will be played in the hosting hub city of Edmonton tonight.

“The Insight leadership team is solid, and they have built a client base that will be highly complementary to ours in Canada,” David Partington, Canadian CEO for Gallagher’s retail property and casualty brokerage operations, said of the deal. “Alexis and her team are a fantastic addition to our business.”

Harke cited the extended reach of Gallagher as a feature that attracted Insight to the deal. “We are simply thrilled to become a part of the growing Gallagher family in Canada,” she said. “Being part of a global brokerage is going to greatly benefit our clients.”

Harke and her team will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Kevin Neiles, president of Western Canada for Gallagher’s retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and serves clients in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Gallagher’s Canadian retail property and casualty brokerage operations span seven provinces and 31 offices.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.