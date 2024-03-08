Two firms complete Ontario acquisitions

BrokerLink announced its acquisition of Owen Sound, Ont.-based Hanbidge & Bowman Ltd. Insurance Professionals. The deal was effective Mar. 1, the company said said in a Mar. 5 press release.

Hanbidge and Bowman Insurance was established in 1947 and provides home, auto, business and farm insurance to customers in the Owen Sound region. The 70-year-old firm is also deeply entrenched in its surrounding community, sponsoring local sports teams, contributing to foundations, and participating in town events.

“We pride ourselves on living in the community we serve and helping customers find the right insurance using our local expertise,” said Dave McNeill, president of Hanbidge and Bowman Insurance in a press release.

“BrokerLink is well-known for its knowledgeable team, and our customers and employees will benefit from its sizable network, specialized insurance offerings and technology capabilities.”

Members of Hanbidge and Bowman Insurance’s team will continue to work with Owen Sound residents going forward, the release added.

“We extend a warm welcome to our new employees from Hanbidge and Bowman Insurance,” said Lindsay Loughridge, BrokerLink’s vice president of Ontario and digital distribution. “We will continue providing excellent service to new and existing customers in the Owen Sound area, whether we meet in person, online or over the phone.”

Throughout 2023, BrokerLink completed 20 acquisitions, expanding the company’s footprint nationwide.

Hub acquires London firm

In a second Ontario transaction, Hub International Ltd. announced its acquisition of London, Ont.-based Zavitz Insurance and Wealth, Inc.

The acquired firm provides group employee benefits, living benefits and life insurance services. Zavitz Insurance and Wealth also provides financial and retirement planning to clients in the region and across the country.

The company’s president, Terry Zavitz, vice president Justine Zavitz and the remaining members of Zavitz Insurance and Wealth’s team will join Hub Ontario. Going forward, it will do business as Zavitz Insurance and Wealth, a Hub International company.

Terms of the two transactions were not disclosed.

Feature image by iStock.com/simarik