UK-based MGA expands into Canada

London, United Kingdom-based managing general agent Landmark Underwriting has expanded into Canada with the opening of an office location in Toronto.

Landmark (Canada) Ltd. o/a Landmark Underwriting recently obtained the Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO) licence and is now licensed to carry on business in Ontario, the MGA reported in a press release Sept. 16. Landmark (Canada) Ltd. intends to become licensed in all provinces and territories in Canada over the next couple of months, with the aim of adding Quebec in 2022.

The Toronto office will be headed up by Fergus Meldrum, who joins Landmark (Canada) Ltd. as a non-executive director. Meldrum brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked in Canadian group insurance and institutional investment for more than two decades. “He currently oversees more than $800 million in group retirement assets and is the vice president of business development and investment strategies” at NFP Canada, the release said.

Meldrum holds various investment and industry designations, including those related to Canadian securities, investment and retirement plans.

“The move into Canada comes at the right time for this established MGA group and into the mature Canadian marketplace,” Meldrum said. “Experience and capacity will bring our brokers a dynamic alternative market to present clients who’re seeking their insurance solutions.”

As a specialist MGA, Landmark Underwriting offers professional indemnity, and directors and officers insurance, as well as after-the-event and capital protection (specialist legal costs insurance for parties involved in litigation and arbitration).

Group CEO Ross Lazaroo-Hood said that Landmark Underwriting “will be announcing our upcoming product lines over the course of the coming weeks, which will only strengthen our offering to our brokers and markets as we develop our focus on our Canadian strategic initiatives.”

Feature image by iStock.com/ImageegamI