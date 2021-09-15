Westland announces third acquisition in one-week period

Westland Insurance Group Ltd. has announced the acquisition of Tredd Insurance Brokers in Toronto and Calgary, one week after it acquired two other brokerages in Alberta.

Tredd Insurance offers commercial insurance, with specialties including but not limited to transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, construction, environmental, and mergers and acquisitions. According to its website, Tredd also offers insurance for welders, executive services and group benefits.

“We are excited to add Tredd’s established expertise in transportation and energy to Westland’s commercial platform,” Donna Barclay, Westland’s executive vice president, commercial, said in a press release Wednesday when the latest acquisition was announced. “This acquisition expands Westland’s footprint in Ontario, a market key to our growth strategy, and gives us an important presence in downtown Toronto.”

Westland has a national presence, with more than 175 locations and nearly 2,100 employees in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Westland reported in early September the acquisition of two Alberta brokerages: Riverstone Insurance in Canmore and Hill ‘n’ Dale Insurance Ltd. in Breton.

Both Alberta brokerages provide residential, auto, farm and commercial insurance. The seven-person Hill ‘n’ Dale Insurance team also provides vehicle registry services and represents a new community for Westland — Breton, about 95 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Feature image by iStock.com/mikdam