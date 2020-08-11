BrokerLink closes nine brokerage acquisitions across the country

BrokerLink announced Tuesday the closing of nine acquisitions to date for 2020, including the acquisition of brokerages in Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

BrokerLink, a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation, continues to look to the future to carry on with organic growth through acquisitions, BrokerLink’s president Joe D’Annunzio said in a statement about the deals.

“Our team is customer-driven, community-involved and open to change, which has allowed us to move forward successfully,” D’Annunzio said. “The employees from the acquired brokerages will continue to serve customers as part of the BrokerLink team. We are excited to welcome our new team members to the BrokerLink family. These insurance professionals understand our values of striving for excellence and offering the best solutions to our customers, especially during these unprecedented times.”

In Alberta, BrokerLink acquired HDF Insurance Services Ltd., Rocky Mountain Agencies Co. Ltd., and Topley and Sanders Investments Ltd., operating as Topley Sanders & Jepson General Insurance.

In Ontario, Impact Insurance Brokers Inc., Cambridge Insurance Brokers Ltd., and CIB Financial Services Inc. all joined BrokerLink.

In the Maritimes, Anderson Brown Company Insurance & Realty Limited (ABC Insurance) and Major Brothers Limited joined the BrokerLink team from Nova Scotia, while Assurance Manuel Ltee (Manuel Insurance) was acquired in New Brunswick.

BrokerLink has more than 140 branches and 2,000 employees across the country.

Alberta acquisitions

HDF Insurance

Founded in 1998, HDF Insurance is an independent brokerage whose professionals in Edmonton and Whitecourt are experts in liability and property insurance, errors and omissions (E&O) and life, health and disability insurance.

Rocky Mountain Agencies

Rocky Mountain Agencies has served the insurance needs of the Bow Valley since 1946. A locally-owned, family-run insurance brokerage, Rocky Mountain Agencies provides home, auto and business insurance to customers from Kananaskis, Exshaw, Canmore, Banff, Lake Louise and across Alberta.

TSJ Insurance

Founded in 1940 under the name Topley & Sanders Real Estate and Insurance, TSJ Insurance has continued to serve the Calgary, Alberta area offering customers personal home, auto, commercial and life insurance.

Ontario acquisitions

Impact Insurance

Located in Concord, Ont., Impact Insurance has provided Canadian businesses and individuals with a range of personal and commercial insurance products and related financial services since 1993.

Cambridge Insurance

Located, not surprisingly, in Cambridge, Ont., Cambridge Insurance has been in business for more than 40 years. The brokerage is a third- and fourth-generation, family-run operation offering tailored services for personal home, auto and life insurance.

CIB Financial

Also operating in the Cambridge, Ont., area, CIB Financial offers customers life insurance and group benefits.

Maritime acquisitions

ABC Insurance

Since 1964, ABC Insurance has served Dartmouth and Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia. ABC Insurance offers customers tailored insurance services for personal auto, home, commercial, marine and life insurance.

Major Brothers Limited

Major Brothers has been serving customers since 1982. Located in Halifax and Dartmouth, N.S., Major Brothers employees have over 200 combined years in the insurance industry, offering personal and commercial lines of insurance including business, home, auto, motorcycle and classic vehicles.

Manuel Insurance

Serving the communities of Miramichi and Baie Ste. Anne, N.B., Manuel Insurance has offered bilingual services in French and English to its customers for over 25 years. As a full-service brokerage, Manuel Insurance offers customers personal home, auto, commercial, marine and recreational insurance options.

