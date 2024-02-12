Hub’s latest Ontario brokerage acquisition

Hub International Ltd. has enhanced its personal, commercial and employee benefits services with the acquisition of Ontario brokerage Mitchell Sandham.

Located in Oakville, Ont., Mitchell Sandham is one of the oldest and largest independently owned insurance brokerages in the Greater Toronto Area, Hub said in a press release Monday announcing the deal. The acquisition includes Mitchell Sandham Inc. and its subsidiary, Mitchell Sandham Group Benefits Inc. (collectively, Mitchell Sandham).

The brokerage offers personal insurance (home and auto, life and disability, and CAA membership), business insurance (including commercial auto and fleet, surety bonding, hospitality, and insurance for graphic designers, non-profit organizations and law firms, among others) and employee benefits (group insurance, group retirement and individual insurance).

“Mitchell Sandham has a strong reputation in the market for delivering outstanding client service and building a high-achieving sales team,” Hub Ontario president Susan Murphy said in the release. “We are excited to have them join Hub. They will help us continue to advance our growth strategy in the region.”

Mitchell Sandham CEO Aaron Nantais said after experiencing ‘exceptional growth’ over the past 10 years, the brokerage began the 12-month journey to find a strategic partner to help accelerate future growth. “Joining Hub will give our clients and employees enhanced resources and expertise, including a broader geographical reach across Canada and the U.S.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Nantais, chief operating officer Ryan Mitchell, partners and vice presidents Michael Daou and Trevor Waldron, Mitchell Sandham Group Benefits & Retirement CEO Chris McFarland, and the Mitchell Sandham team will join Hub Ontario.

Mitchell Sandham will do business as Mitchell Sandham Insurance Brokers, a Hub International company. The brokerage began with the founding of Bick and Gollings Insurance Brokers in 1966 by Roland Gollings. In 1995, Peter S. Mitchell and Norm Sandham merged their companies to create Mitchell Sandham.

In addition to expanding its personal and commercial insurance offerings, this latest transaction adds to Hub’s employee benefits offerings.

Hub ended 2023 with the acquisition of two Alberta benefits firms: JRP Financial Services, Inc. and the shares of The Musgrave Group. With six offices across Canada, Calgary-based JRP specializes in employee benefits, pension planning and human resources. The Musgrave Group is based in Canmore, specializing in customized employee health benefits programs for small- and mid-size companies.

Feature image by iStock.com/Wasan Tita