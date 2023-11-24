McDougall Insurance Brokers Limited announced it has merged with Ontario-based M.B. Kouri Insurance Brokers Ltd.

The brokerage will join operations with McDougall’s insurance and finance team to operate as an independent brokerage, McDougall announced in a press release. McDougall has 66 offices in Ontario and Alberta, 850 employees and over $900 million in property casualty premium, the brokerage said.

Located in Tamworth, Ontario, M.B. Kouri Insurance is a family owned brokerage offering campground and resorts and trailer insurance solutions for travel trailers, mobile homes and park models. M.B. Kouri says it’s the first broker to offer a mobile home insurance package.

All M.B. Kouri Insurance Brokers Ltd. employees will remain with the organization and their branch office will continue to operate locally.

“M.B. Kouri Insurance Brokers Ltd is an excellent fit for McDougall Insurance because it strengthens our position in this region of Eastern Ontario nearby several other of our branch offices,” the brokerage wrote in a release. “MB Kouri Insurance Brokers is a specialty broker writing campgrounds, resorts, trailers and mobile home from their office in Tamworth. They have been successfully growing in this field for over forty years.”

This is the latest merger for McDougall. Insurer Definity purchased a 75% stake in McDougall last year. Then it merged with another large provincial brokerage — McFarlan Rowlands Insurance Brokers Inc.

Feature image by iStock.com/Gajus