These Canadian brokerages are re-branding to NFP

Dalton Timmis Insurance Group Inc. and McLean Hallmark Insurance Group Ltd. are among the Canadian brokerages who are now adopting the NFP brand name, New York City-based NFP announced Tuesday.

NFP closed its acquisition of Toronto-based McLean Hallmark this past July, 18 months after buying Ancaster, Ont.-based Dalton Timmis.

Several NFP-owned Canadian brokerages are adopting the NFP business name where permitted by law in Canada, NFP said Tuesday.

Among them are Toronto-based Indemnis Trade Risk Management Limited, which places trade credit and political risk insurance. NFP closed its acquisition of Indemnis this past December.

NFP is the world’s 13th largest brokerage when measured by revenues in 2018, A.M. Best Company Inc. reported this past July.

“The integration of employees, resources and operations under NFP positions the company to respond swiftly to shifting marketplace, technology and insurance needs, while advancing NFP’s broader strategy to unite and expand its presence in Canada,” NFP said Tuesday.

Worldwide, NPF made 40 acquisitions in 2018, A.M. Best said in Top Global Insurance Brokers, an article published this past July in Best’s Review.

Mass Insurance Brokers Limited and PBL Insurance Limited are also adopting the NFP brand. NFP acquired Markham, Ont.-based Mass and Windsor, Ont.-based PBL in early 2019.

Other NFP-owned Canadian brokerages adopting the NFP brand are:

Consortia Group;

Capital Benefit Financial Group;

Corporate Benefits Analysts Insurance Agency; and

Elective Benefits Services.

“The ongoing integration of our acquisitions is a powerful step in presenting a united front to the marketplace while highlighting our commitment to the Canadian market,” Doug Hammond, chairman and CEO of NFP Corp., stated in a release. “NFP first entered the Canadian market in 2008. Today, NFP in Canada is 750 employees strong with more growth to come.”