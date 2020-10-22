Chubb names new president for Canada; Moore retiring

Commercial insurer Chubb Canada is about to get a new president. Ellen Moore is retiring at the end of this year, Chubb announced Thursday.

“I want to thank Ellen for the exceptional contributions she’s made during her 40 years at Chubb and wish her the very best during her retirement,” Chris Maleno, senior vice president of Chubb Group, and the insurer’s division president for North America field operations, stated in a release Thursday.

John Alfieri will become Chubb Canada president, pending regulatory approval. Alfieri is currently Chubb’s executive vice president of North America major accounts field operations.

Moore joined Chubb in 1978 and held various roles, including managing the eastern U.S. and Canadian regions for Chubb Personal Insurance between 1986 and 1991. She will become chair of operations for Chubb Canada, where she will work in an advisory capacity to Alfieri.

Moore is active as a volunteer with various industry organizations, including Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade, where she has served as co-chair since 2009.

She is also a board member with the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

Alfieri began his career with Chubb in 2004 and has more than 39 years of experience in risk management and insurance. His previous roles at Chubb include regional executive officer for the New York region. He held leadership roles at ACE Limited prior to ACE’s merger with Chubb in 2016. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the State University of New York and has completed graduate work in economics and finance at the University of Connecticut.