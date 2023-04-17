Meet WTW’s new North America Proposition Leader

Laura Doddington has been appointed as WTW’s new North America Proposition Leader, the commercial brokerage announced Monday.

Based in Toronto, Doddington will be responsible for pricing, product, claims and underwriting (PPCU) personal lines for WTW’s Insurance Consulting and Technology business.

“Doddington’s depth of expertise, experience in consulting and insurance companies, and knowledge of WTW’s solutions, will continue to drive the advancement of PPCU to achieve ambitious goals around revenue growth, innovation and thought leadership,” the brokerage said in a press release.

Doddington joins WTW from Aviva Canada and has nearly two decades in the insurance industry across North America and the United Kingdom. In her most recent role, Doddington served as senior vice president and managing director, leading the transformation and growth of Aviva Canada’s digital direct business.

She brings experience in pricing, distribution, digital, claims and P&L (profit and loss) accountability.

Doddington began her career at EMB (now part of WTW) in the U.K., where her primary focus was helping clients implement best practices around pricing. She has also worked at Desjardins General Insurance Group and RSA UK and Canada.

In her new role, Doddington will advise WTW’s insurance clients on improving their underwriting, pricing, product development, carrier operations, distribution, and sales capabilities. In addition, she will help develop and bring WTW’s pricing software suite (Radar), underwriting solutions, portfolio management platforms, and digital trading solutions to North American insurers.

“We are excited to welcome Laura to WTW,” said Nic Beaudoin, Americas P&C Division Leader for the company’s insurance consulting and technology business. “Her extensive knowledge of the insurance industry and proven track record of driving growth and innovation make her the perfect fit to lead our PPCU personal lines business in North America. We are convinced that she will bring significant value to our clients and our team.”

WTW has announced other Canadian appointments over the past year. In December, WTW named Simon Castonguay as its corporate risk and broking market leader for Montreal; he is responsible for overall business strategy and client service in the region.

In September 2022, WTW announced Helen DiVito as the new executive global client advocate for Canada. She is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with risk and finance executives at Fortune 1000 firms, and helping to identify and structure insurance solutions for clients.