WTW appoints national practice leader of personal lines for Canada

WTW has appointed Allison Bryce as its national practice leader of personal lines for Canada.

Bryce will be based in WTW’s Toronto office and will focus on deepening and expanding client relationships across the Canadian market, WTW said in an Aug. 2 press release.

She brings more than 20 years of experience as an executive and client leader in the North American insurance industry.

As part of WTW’s Corporate Risk and Broking, North America division, Bryce will report directly to Tyler Banks, practice leader for personal lines, North America, and Erin Magilton, Canadian leader, corporate risk and broking.

“Allison brings a personal approach to the business, always seeking an understanding of specific client needs,” Banks said in the release. “Additionally, her broad network of industry relationships will be a welcome addition to WTW. Her strategic insights in delivering specialized solutions to personal lines insurance clients is industry-leading, and I am delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Bryce joins WTW from Oakville, Ont.-headquartered brokerage The Magnes Group, where she most recently served as a partner and vice president, and private client leader for more than 16 years. Prior to that, she worked at PSA Insurance Services, where she served as personal lines manager before becoming a managing partner.

Bryce joins other recent appointments for WTW’s Canadian business. In April, WTW appointed Laura Doddington as its new North America Proposition Leader. Also based in Toronto, Doddington is responsible for pricing, product, claims and underwriting personal lines for WTW’s Insurance Consulting and Technology business.

In December 2022, WTW named Simon Castonguay as its corporate risk and broking market leader for Montreal. In September 2022, it announced Helen DiVito as the new executive global client advocate for Canada.