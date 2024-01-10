WTW names head of personal lines for Canada, U.S.

Large brokerage WTW has appointed Despina Buganski as head of personal lines for its Corporate Risk & Broking division for North America (CRB NA).

Effective immediately, both WTW’s Canadian and U.S. personal lines teams will report directly to Buganski, the brokerage said Tuesday in a press release. In turn, Buganski will report directly to Ionel Rizea, WTW’s chief commercial officer and head of strategy and execution, CRB NA.

“Previously serving as chief operating officer for the personal lines business, Buganski’s promotion is a well-deserved opportunity given her robust experience in managing the operations for WTW’s personal lines business throughout North America,” WTW said in the release.

With more than 30 years of industry experience, she brings a strong foundation of insurance industry knowledge and understanding of the personal lines markets.

Buganski joined WTW in 2010, and has served as COO for personal lines since 2015. In that role, she has “improved organizational efficiency, enhanced operational excellence and increased productivity for this valuable component of the CRB NA business,” the brokerage said.

She also maintains an “extraordinary network of professionals and executives” throughout the personal lines insurance marketplace. “Her ability to leverage these relationships ensures that WTW consistently offers the most comprehensive and timely options for complex exposures, while delivering a first-rate level of service,” the brokerage said.

“Despina’s background provides a perfect fit for her to lead the personal lines teams throughout North America,” Rizea said. “Her extensive market relationships and understanding of unique client challenges affords her the ability to align carrier insurance program options directly with client needs.”

WTW has made a number of recent appointments related to its personal lines segment. In August 2023, the brokerage appointed Allison Bryce as its national practice leader of personal lines for Canada.

Also as part of WTW’s CRB NA division, Bryce is based in WTW’s Toronto office and focuses on deepening and expanding client relationships across the Canadian market. She brings more than 20 years of experience as an executive and client leader in the North American insurance industry.

In April 2023, WTW appointed Laura Doddington as its new North America Proposition Leader. Based in Toronto, Doddington is responsible for pricing, product, claims and underwriting personal lines for WTW’s insurance consulting and technology business. She has about two decades of experience in the insurance industry across North America and the United Kingdom.