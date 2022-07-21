30 Forensic Engineering’s ‘Big Mingle’ to Return this October

TORONTO, ON, JULY 20, 2022/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering is pleased to announce that The Big Mingle will return after a two-year hiatus.

This year will mark the 15th anniversary of the highly anticipated invite-only insurance industry event, which has historically drawn hundreds of senior insurance professionals from across Canada. 30 Forensic Engineering will host this year’s event on Monday, October 3, in advance of the OIAA’s 2022 “Come Back to Town” Claims Conference in Toronto.



Previously hosted at downtown Toronto venues such as The Rec Room and The Fifth Social Club, The Big Mingle consistently draws ~500 insurance industry professionals and offers sponsorship opportunities for restoration, risk mitigation, construction and professional investigation services to gain exposure and connect with colleagues in the insurance claims management arena. The event is enthusiastically supported by the insurance industry and unique sponsorship opportunities have been crafted to showcase each sponsor’s brand, team, and services. For further information please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

or

Colleen Heffernan, Manager, Marketing

cheffernan@30fe.com

30 Forensic Engineering would like to take this opportunity to thank our past and future sponsors for partnering with us in order to make The Big Mingle an incredible experience for the guests.

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 65 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics and Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health and Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials and Product Failure / Piping and HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

For the 7th consecutive year, the Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership has voted 30 Forensic Engineering as one of Canada’s best “Litigation Support & Consulting” firms via their annual Readers’ Choice Awards.