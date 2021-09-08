Centre of storm Larry could travel across Avalon Peninsula

Large Atlantic Ocean waves will soon affect Canada’s east coast as Hurricane Larry continues to move north.

“Significant swells will begin to reach the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada later today and continue affecting these shores through the end of the week,” the United States National Hurricane Center warned Wednesday morning.

At 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Larry was a Category 3 storm about 900 kilometres southeast of Bermuda. At that time, the storm was moving northwest at 17 kilometres per hour.

The resulting waves, off the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia and off Newfoundland, “will be particularly large on Friday presenting a hazard to those close to the water,” Environment Canada warned shortly before 6:00 a.m. Atlantic time Wednesday.

“Latest information indicates that Hurricane Larry is likely to influence the weather in eastern Newfoundland this Friday. Many of the numerical weather models predict the storm to track offshore while some now expect the centre to travel across the Avalon Peninsula.”

A tropical cyclone statement was in effect for St. John’s and the Avalon Peninsula.

On Wednesday morning, Larry had maximum sustained winds are near 185 km/h with higher gusts, the NHS said.

“Sometimes the nature of the approaching trough can cause the hurricane to re-intensify while making the transition to post-tropical in a manner such as Igor in 2010. At this point there does not appear to be any indication of this type of pattern – however – it is very important to stay tuned to updated forecasts this week because atmospheric conditions could change,” Environment Canada said.

In 2010, Hurricane Igor moved past southern Newfoundland, bringing winds of about 120 km/h and heavy rain. At the time, the Insurance Bureau of Canada described Igor as one of Newfoundland’s most damaging storms. Industry-wide losses were estimate at about $65 million, including damage caused by wind, sewer backup, fallen trees and water entering homes through broken windows, roofs and walls. At the time, overland flood was generally excluded from home insurance policies in Canada.

