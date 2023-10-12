BrokerLink completes largest Alberta acquisition to date

BrokerLink has completed its largest acquisition to date in Alberta with the purchase of Alpine Insurance Inc., the brokerage announced Wednesday.

The brokerage also acquired Ontario-based Eagen Insurance Brokers Inc. Both deals were effective Oct. 1.

“Alpine Insurance marks BrokerLink’s largest purchase in the West to date, and provides an opportunity to expand service in Calgary, Canmore, Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge and the surrounding communities,” BrokerLink said in a press release. “Eagen Insurance enables BrokerLink to serve more customers in Windsor and the surrounding areas.”

BrokerLink told Canadian Underwriter Thursday it couldn’t disclose premium volume, but the Alpine Insurance acquisition involves about 90 insurance professionals.

Founded in 2002, Alpine Insurance offers a wide range of customized insurance products, including coverage options for home, condo, tenants, auto and commercial insurance. The brokerage also specializes in umbrella liability, and high-value homes and offers specialty coverage for collectibles, from art to antique cars. Other offerings include group home and auto programs for eligible employers and association members.

For its part, Eagen Insurance provides personal and commercial lines coverage, including home, condo, tenant, seasonal, auto, commercial auto, commercial general liability, errors and omissions, ATVs and snowmobiles. The brokerage was established in 2008.

BrokerLink’s latest acquisitions build on a number of deals in Atlantic Canada, Alberta and Ontario this year. In the latter two provinces, BrokerLink acquired Alberta-based Vegreville Insurance Ltd., and Ontario-based Rick Berr Insurance Inc. and AAimsafe Inc. in August. All three brokerages provide home, auto and business insurance, among other offerings.

Additional BrokerLink acquisitions in Alberta and Ontario this year include:

Access Insurance Group, an Alberta-based provider of personal and commercial insurance

Donnell Insurance, which has offered home, auto and business insurance tailored to Burlington, Ont. and its surrounding areas since 1983

K. WoodMar Insurance & Financial Group Inc., also based in Burlington, which offers personal home, auto, commercial and life insurance

Full-service brokerage Icon Insurance Brokers Ltd. in Toronto and Barrie, Ont.-based P.J. Faulkner Insurance Ltd., which offers home, auto, motorcycle, commercial, marine, and umbrella insurance as well as specialty insurance for home-based businesses

Kranz Insurance & Real Estate Limited and Sims & Associates Insurance Services. G. Kranz Insurance has served customers in the Ottawa Valley since 1930, offering tailored home, auto, business, farm and marine insurance; Sims Insurance has provided insurance to Central Alberta for more than 25 years, specializing in home, auto, condo, tenant, recreational vehicles and commercial insurance

Myrnam Insurance Ltd., a fourth-generation, family-owned brokerage offering auto, property, commercial and farm insurance across Alberta since 1955.

