Behind IBC’s recent executive shuffle

Amanda Dean is now interim vice president of Insurance Bureau of Canada’s (IBC) Ontario region, temporarily moving over from her role as IBC’s vice president of Atlantic Canada following a decision by IBC’s former Ontario vice president, Kim Donaldson, to focus on consulting.

“After seven-and-a-half years successfully serving as IBC’s vice president of Ontario region, Kim Donaldson stepped back from her role in July to focus on her consulting practice,” IBC told Canadian Underwriter last week.

“Kim has agreed to stay connected to IBC in an advisory consultant capacity. We are pleased that she will still have an opportunity to contribute to the important work IBC does in Ontario.”

Dean, who has been vice president of IBC’s Atlantic region for 10 years, was appointed interim VP for Ontario, temporarily stepping out of her role in Atlantic Canada. She is responsible for advocating and “eliciting positive change and sound public policy on key priorities for Ontario’s private home, auto and business insurance sector,” IBC said on its website.

“Amanda will return to her role leading IBC’s efforts in Atlantic Canada once the search for a permanent replacement successfully concludes,” the trade association representing Canada’s private property and casualty insurers told CU.

Dean will return to her previous role in the fall of 2023.

In Dean’s place, Graham Little is the interim VP for the Atlantic region. Little has experience working for the government of New Brunswick, holding roles within the legislative assembly and the Office of the Premier. After leaving government, he went on to provide government relations expertise to a large east coast energy provider, IBC said on its website.

In his role at IBC, Little provides “advocacy support across the Atlantic region to strengthen the property and casualty insurance industry and ensure a healthy and sustainable market for consumers.”

IBC had a change at its top executive level at the beginning of the year, when Celyeste Power succeeded retiring president and CEO Don Forgeron. Forgeron was at the association for nearly 30 years.

Prior to becoming president and CEO, Power was IBC’s executive vice president of strategic initiatives and advocacy. She also held progressively senior positions at IBC, including chief strategy officer and vice president for IBC’s Western region.

Feature image by iStock.com/enra