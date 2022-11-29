30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community for the 8th Consecutive Year

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 29, 2022/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multi-disciplinary forensic firm, is proud to announce that, for the 8th consecutive year, we have been voted one of Canada’s best “Litigation Support & Consulting” firms. Our Civil/Structural & Building Science and Collision Reconstruction practice groups garnered top awards.

The distinguished and highly anticipated 8th Annual Canadian Lawyer Readers’ Choice Awards recognizes outstanding products and services related to Canada’s legal industry. This year’s event attracted over 2,200 votes, across 38 categories. Once the official ballot was finalized, and all votes were tabulated, the Canadian Lawyer readership acknowledged 30 Forensic Engineering as a top choice.

“This marks the 8th consecutive year that 30 Forensic Engineering has been named among Canada’s best Litigation Support & Consulting firms. It continues to be an honour to work alongside great people who make superior quality consulting their passion, and who have a clear understanding of the power of effective communication in our industry. Congratulations to everyone at 30 Forensic Engineering for yet another round of Canadian Lawyer Readers’ Choice wins. Thanks to all of you, and to the legal community for again making us its top choice,” stated Jamie Catania P.Eng., CEO, at 30 Forensic Engineering.

Previous Wins

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 68 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics and Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health and Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials and Product Failure / Piping and HVAC

Fire / Electrical and Explosion investigations

Trucking

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

30 Forensic Engineering In the News:

