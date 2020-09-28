30 Forensic Engineering Releases Curriculum for 2020/2021 Virtual Education Series

TORONTO, ON, SEPT. 28, 2020 /insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading and fully-independent multidisciplinary forensics firm, is proud to release its dynamic curriculum for the upcoming FALL/WINTER Education Series.

As engineers, scientists and experts, we deal in complexities – but we don’t speak in them. Hear from industry leading professionals that are accustomed to delivering the facts in a way that’s detailed, insightful, and understandable to everyone – layperson and expert alike. These virtual and interactive seminars will also provide you with the opportunity to speak with the experts directly and ask questions.

With science as our foundation, our belief is that knowledge enables action and with that in mind, commencing on October 15th, 2020, we are offering the following:

Fall/Winter Seminar Series at a Glance

Please click HERE to view the full curriculum details.

Thursday, October 15th – 1:00pm EST

What Would a ‘Normal’ Driver Do? Human Factors in Collisions and Municipal Liability Assessments

Thursday, October 22nd – 1:00pm EST

Latest Technologies Used to Investigate Heavy Truck Collisions

Thursday, October 29th – 1:00pm EST

Post-loss Remediation – Technical Pitfalls Leading to Cost Escalation

Thursday, November 5th – 1:00pm EST

Assessments of Restraint Use and Effectiveness during Motor Vehicle Collisions

Thursday, November 12th – 1:00pm EST

New Technologies for Assessing Vehicle Collision Claims

Thursday, November 19th – 1:00pm EST

Equipment Failures: Fire, Breakdown, Failure

Thursday, November 26th – 1:00pm EST

Assessments of Snowmobile and All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Collisions

Thursday, January 14th — 1:00pm EST

Product Liability Investigations: How Everyday Objects Can Cause Big Problems

Thursday, January 21st – 1:00pm EST

Sustainable Safety Principles, and Design Strategies in an Era of Innovative Mobility Planning

Thursday, January 28th – 1:00pm EST

Sprinkler and Fire Alarm Systems Failures

Thursday, February 4th – 1:00pm EST

Innovative Approaches in Forensic Geotechnical Investigations

Thursday, February 11th – 1:00pm EST

Renewable Electrical Failures – Prevention, Response and Safety



Please click HERE to view the full curriculum details.

If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 70 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health & Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

The Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership acknowledged 30 Forensic Engineering as their top choice in both forensic engineering categories:

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

VANCOUVER TORONTO OTTAWA

30 Forensic Engineering In the News:

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Biomechanics & Personal Injury Group with the Appointment of Julia de Lange

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Anna Polak

30 Forensic Engineering – COVID-19 Response Services

30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women in Engineering Day 2020

How to Stop Building Envelope & Environmental Issues from Turning Small Losses into Big Losses – WEBINAR

Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims – WEBINAR

Soil-Structure Interaction – Losses Requiring Geotechnical & Structural Expertise – WEBINAR

Fire Losses from Start to Finish: WEBINAR

Collision Reconstruction Assessments of Suspected Fraudulent Claims – WEBINAR

Water Loss Investigations in Condo & Office Towers: Systems Overview & Failure Case Studies WEBINAR

Best Practices: Safe Joint Examinations & Site Assessments During COVID-19 WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering Launches Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Biomechanics & Personal Injury Group with the Appointment of Dr. Andrew Huntley

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Multidisciplinary Remediation Group with the Appointment of Meghan Brady

Technology-Based Investigations during COVID-19: Solutions for the Insurance Industry

COVID-19 Impacted Facilities: Remediation, Clearance and Best Practices for Risk Management – WEBINAR

Scope of Work Developed by 30 Forensic Engineering to Issue Clearance for Cleaned & Disinfected Work Areas

30 Forensic Engineering Congratulates Jeff Reitsma on Receiving the Ontario Dispute Adjudication for Construction Contracts Certification

30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes and Celebrates International Women’s Day 2020 #EachforEqual

Unconscious Bias Conference – Diversity, Inclusion and Overcoming Bias in the Workplace

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Nicholas Young

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Claire Wilcox to the Technical Writing Team

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Materials & Product Failure Group with the Appointment of Olivia Yalnizyan

Beard Winter LLP and 30 Forensic Engineering Co-Host Insurance Industry Seminar at the Hockey Hall of Fame

30 Forensic Engineering and Mason Caplan Roti LLP to Host Fire Investigations and Subrogation Session – RSVP Now

30 Forensic Engineering Continues Its Geographic Expansion with the Opening of a Western Canadian Office

Announcing The 14th Annual ‘Big Mingle’ 2020

2019 Unconscious Bias Conference – Diversity, Inclusion and Overcoming Bias in the Workplace

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Transportation Safety Group with the Senior Appointment of Dewan Karim

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Multidisciplinary Remediation Group with the Senior Appointment of Deepak Bhathal

30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce ‘Cocktails in the Capital’ – You’re Invited

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community

30 Forensic Engineering Promotes Djordje Miholjcic to Intermediate Associate within Collision Reconstruction Group

30 Forensic Engineering Promotes Harrison Griffiths to Intermediate Associate within Collision Reconstruction Group

30 Forensic Engineering Promotes Dr. Adam Campbell to Practice Lead of Human Factors Group

30 Forensic Engineering Appoints Dr. Rob Parkinson as Vice President & Practice Lead, Biomechanics & Personal Injury

The Big Mingle 2019 – Special Thanks to Guests and Sponsors

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Amanda Wyllie to Technical Writing Team

International Women’s Day 2019 #BalanceforBetter

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Materials & Product Failure Group with the Appointment of Bradley Walker

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Civil Structural Group with the Appointment of Abrar Khan

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Civil Structural Group with the Appointment of Claire Miller

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Dr. Mohamed El Semelawy as Senior Associate Civil Structural Group

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Geotechnical Engineering Group with the Senior Appointment of Dr. Vito Schifano

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Multidisciplinary Remediation Group with the Senior Appointment of Grant Elligsen

30 Forensic Engineering Launches Flood Risk Assessment Service

Forensic Science Group to Host First Annual Expert Witness Colloquium

Announcing The 13th Annual ‘Big Mingle’ 2019

Charles Taylor Adjusting and 30 Forensic Engineering Team Up to Deliver Special Seminar – RSVP Today

Risky Business Conference 2018: Embracing Uncertainty

30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce Ottawa Office Launch Event – You’re Invited

30 Forensic Engineering Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Regional Office in Ottawa

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community

30 Forensic Engineering Appoints Mark Fabbroni as Vice President & Practice Lead, Collision Reconstruction & Trucking

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Derek Wong

30 Forensic Engineering Appoints Jeff Reitsma as Vice President & Practice Lead, Multidisciplinary Remediation

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Heather Aitken

30 Forensic Engineering Appoints Robert Sparling as Senior Vice President & Practice Lead, Materials Failure

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Senior Management with the Appointment of Greg MacLeod as Chief Financial Officer

30 Forensic Engineering Appoints Jamie Catania to President

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Fire Investigation Group with the Senior Appointment of Brandon Northrup

2018 Forensic Investigation Forum: Ottawa

30 Forensic Engineering Announces New Ownership

2018 Forensic Investigation Forum: Current Perspective on Property & Casualty Claims and Risk Mitigation

Be Prepared – “Be Emergency Ready”

JLT Canada Presents 2018 Municipal Risk Management & Professional Development Conference

30 Forensic Engineering Names Jeff Reitsma Principal for Remediation Practice

30 Forensic Engineering and Blouin Dunn LLP Host The 12th Annual Big Mingle

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Civil/Structural Group with the Senior Appointment of Derek Gibson

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Human Factors Group with the Appointment of Fabian Erazo

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Geotechnical Group with the Appointment of Dr. Ahmed Fahmy

30 Forensic Engineering and Blouin Dunn Proudly Announce the 2018 Big Mingle Sponsorship Partners

2017 Forensic Investigation Forum: Current Perspective on Property & Casualty Claims and Risk Mitigation

JLT Canada Public Sector Summit 2017 – A Shift in Focus for Canadian Municipalities

30 Forensic Engineering Announces Senior Level Appointments

2017 Forensic Investigation Forum: Property & Casualty Claims and Risk Mitigation

30 Forensic Engineering’s Dr. Adam Campbell Presented at the 2017 Human Factors and Ergonomics Society International Meeting

30 Forensic Engineering Joins JLT Canada to Bring Together Municipal Leaders at the Inaugural Public Sector Summit 2017

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community

ASM International & 30 Forensic Engineering host Steel Image Workshop on Decoding Metallurgical Failure

British Columbia Wildfire Catastrophe: 30 Forensic Engineering Onsite & Ready to Assist

30 Forensic Engineering Announces New Website Launch



30 Forensic Engineering Transportation Safety Group to Host Road Safety and Risk Management Workshop for Bicycle Facilities

30 Forensic Engineering Celebrates International Women in Engineering Day

30 Forensic Engineering Transportation Safety Group to Present at the Human Environments Analysis Laboratory Symposium

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Geotechnical and Mining Group with the Appointment of Xiangyu Li



30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Construction Services Group with the Senior Appointment of Jiwan Thapar

30 Forensic Engineering’s Jiwan Thapar Presents Advanced Construction Claims Management Course at Toronto Construction Association

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Fire and Electrical Investigations Group with the Appointment of Joshua Campbell

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Remediation Group with the Appointment of Chris Ciasnocha

30 Forensic Engineering Transportation Safety Group to Host a Pedestrian Safety and Risk Management Workshop

30 Forensic Engineering Construction Services – Claims, Risk and Advisory

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Civil/Structural Group with the Appointment of Karen Lin

Plan. Prepare. Be Aware. It’s Emergency Preparedness Week

Renewable Energy Group at 30 Forensic Engineering Offers Pre-Loss Inspection and Risk Management Services

30 Forensic Engineering’s Multidisciplinary Approach Provides a 360° View of Slip & Fall Assessments

30 Forensic Engineering Expert Jeff Reitsma Delivers Breakout Session at PLRB Claims Conference in Boston

The Society of Automotive Engineers International Publishes 30 Forensic Engineering Research Paper

–30- Forensic Engineering Proudly Announces Retitled Transportation Safety Group



Construction Claims Team at -30- Forensic Engineering Offers Productivity Loss Assessment Services



-30- Forensic Engineering’s Jiwan Thapar Presents Full Day Course at Toronto Construction Association on Feb 28, 2017



-30- Forensic Engineering’s Pierre Maheux to Present at the 2017 Ontario Bar Association Institute



-30- Forensic Engineering Strengthens Road Safety Group with the Appointment of Shahram Almasi



Blouin Dunn LLP and -30- Forensic Engineering’s Big Mingle, January 30, 2017



Blouin Dunn & -30- Forensic Engineering Thank 2017 Big Mingle Sponsors



-30- Forensic Engineering Launches Fixed-Fee Fire Investigation Service



-30- Forensic Engineering Promotes Pablo Robalino to Senior Associate within Civil/Structural Group



-30- Forensic Engineering Strengthens Civil/Structural Group with the Appointment of Paul Reinis



-30- Forensic Engineering Forms Integrated Fire and Electrical Investigations Division



-30- Forensic Engineering Strengthens its Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Brad Muir



-30- Forensic Engineering Retained to Complete Rail Crossing Safety Reviews for Ontario Municipalities



–30- Forensic Engineering’s Alex Nolet to Present at the Association Quebecoise des Transports (AQTR) Symposium



-30- Forensic Engineering Brand Launch Event, October 5, 2016