30 Forensic Engineering’s Grant Elligsen P.Eng., Lends Expertise to Development of Updated PEO Guideline

TORONTO, ON, December 9, 2022/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multi-disciplinary forensic firm, is proud to share that, Grant Elligsen P.Eng., CRSP, CFSC, CHSC, Senior Associate, Environmental participated in the development of the 2022 Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) Pre-Start Health & Safety Review (PSR) guideline as a contributing author.

The Pre-Start Health & Safety Review Guideline has been assessed every five years since its release in 2001 and was deemed to be out of date during its most recent review. Sanctioned by the Professional Engineers Ontario subcommittee, Grant and a team of safety experts collaborated and brought the guideline back into relevance in accordance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act, Reg. 851: Industrial Establishments. The revised guideline now includes new/practical information useful to Professional Engineers and Pre-Start Review (PSR) providers.

In addition to peer reviewing other segments of the guideline, Grant authored the following sections: 5.5 Conflict of Interest, 5.6 Duty to Report and 10 Risk Assessment.

Grant Elligsen P.Eng., CRSP, CFSC, CHSC stated: “It was an honour to contribute to the PEO on a such an important safety guideline, and a privilege to work alongside leading experts in the safety industry. I was humbled by the experience, and fortunate to lend the forensics perspective of ‘what happens when safety goes wrong.’”

According to the PEO, “Practice Guidelines provide advice and recommendations on engineering best practices, specifically around performing engineering work in accordance with the Professional Engineers Act (PEA).” As defined by the Government of Ontario, “a Pre-Start Health & Safety Review identifies hazards associated with the equipment, structure or process that could expose a worker to injury during routine operation. The goal of a such a review is hazard elimination or control before the apparatus, protective element, structure or process is started up or used in a factory.”

As a Senior Associate at 30 Forensic Engineering, Grant has extensive experience conducting occupational health and safety investigations. He specializes in labour and employment critical injury and fatality investigations. Grant’s background extends to all facets of indoor environmental projects, including fire, smoke, and water damage, and industrial hygiene assessments.

SPECIALIZED PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES

Labour and employment critical injury and fatality investigations

Occupational health and safety assessments

Standard of care assessments

Developing and administering health and safety training

Industrial hygiene

Fire and smoke damage investigations

Indoor air quality

Mould and water damage assessments and remediation

Confined spaces

Asbestos and designated substances and abatement

About Professional Engineers Ontario

Under the authority of the Professional Engineers Act, PEO governs over 91,500 licence and certificate holders and regulates professional engineering in Ontario. PEO’s mission is to regulate and advance the practice of engineering to protect the public interest. Its vision is to be the trusted leader in professional self-regulation. Professional engineering safeguards life, health, property, economic interests, the public welfare and the environment. Professional engineers can be identified by the P.Eng. after their names. Holders of limited licences can be identified by LEL or LET after their names.

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 68 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics and Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health and Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials and Product Failure / Piping and HVAC

Fire / Electrical and Explosion investigations

Trucking

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

