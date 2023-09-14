30 Forensic Engineering Expands Transportation Safety Team in Toronto with the Appointment of Abdul Madani BSCE, M.Eng., E.I.T

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading and fully-independent multi-disciplinary forensics firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Abdul Madani BSCE, M.Eng., E.I.T, as Associate within our Transportation Safety group.

Abdul graduated from the University of Sharjah with Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master of Engineering in Civil Engineering from McMaster University, with a specialization in roadway geometric design risk and reliability assessment and highway safety. Prior to joining 30 Forensic Engineering in May of 2022, Abdul worked for the Transportation sector in the Government of Dubai where he gained a range of skills in traffic safety, work zone safety and traffic management, road users’ safety, policy updates, and Vision Zero projects.

SPECIALIZED PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES

Assessment of traffic safety using local standards, manuals, and guidelines

Area safety studies for intersections, street segments and other roadway locations

Collision analysis to determine collision prone locations and severity types for road safety programs

Risk and reliability assessment for the highway geometric design using statistical analysis

Economic evaluation of the traffic safety countermeasures using Benefit-Cost analysis and Net Present Value method

Travel demand analysis and modeling using socio-economic data

Strategic safety and planning policies that influence overall traffic safety outcome

Safety assessment in winter on roads, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks, and trails

Safety assessments related to road design, urban street and intersection design, design and maintenance for active transportation facilities, operational and maintenance safety for private road and parking lots

Dewan Karim M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE, Practice Lead, Transportation Safety says: “It is my pleasure to introduce Abdul Madani to 30 Forensic Engineering as the newest addition to our transportation safety team! Abdul joined us with an academic background in traffic safety and work experience in the UAE municipal sector. He is a fast learner, has critical eyes and executes projects with incredible efficiency and speed. Handling complex projects and matching tight timelines became a hallmark of Abdul’s great positive attitude during his career at 30FE. Welcome to the team, Abdul!”

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 80 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics and Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health and Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials and Product Failure / Piping and HVAC

Fire / Electrical and Explosion investigations

Trucking

For the 8th consecutive year, the Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership has voted 30 Forensic Engineering as one of Canada’s best “Litigation Support & Consulting” firms via their annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

30 Forensic Engineering In the News:

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Team in Vancouver with Senior Appointment of Sharlene Wauters B.Eng., P.Eng

30 Forensic Engineering’s Grant Elligsen P.Eng., Lends Expertise to Development of Updated PEO Guideline

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community for the 8th Consecutive Year

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Brett Lessard, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., to Civil/Structural & Building Science Team

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Western Canada Team with Addition of Andrew Kan, B.Sc., P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Kamyab Zandi, M.Sc., Ph.D., Docent, to Civil/Structural Team in Vancouver

30 Forensic Engineering’s ‘Big Mingle’ to Return this October

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Maksym Tykhomyrov, P.Eng., to Fire and Electrical Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Hannah Van Staveren, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., E.I.T., to Collision Reconstruction Group

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Geotechnical Engineering Group in Vancouver with the appointment of Dr. Antone Debeet Ph.D., P.Eng. as Senior Associate

Rashmiya Raviraj P.Eng. of 30 Forensic Engineering Joins 2022 National Engineering Month Discussion: ‘Engineering the Future’

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Dewan Karim M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE, to Practice Lead of Our Transportation Safety Group

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Raffi Engeian MBA, P.Eng. to Practice Lead of Our Special Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women’s Day 2022 – Break The Bias

30 Forensic Engineering Launches NEW 2022 Spring/Summer Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Ottawa Office Biomechanics & Personal Injury Group with the Appointment of Brittany Sinclair B.A.Sc., P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community for the 7th Consecutive Year

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Danielle De Rango B.Eng.Society, M.A.Sc., E.I.T to the Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC Group

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Rashmiya Raviraj CFEI, P.Eng. to Practice Lead of the Fire & Electrical Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Olivia Yalnizyan M.A.Sc., B.A.Sc. to Intermediate Associate within the Materials & Product Failure Group

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Ankit Kumar P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Samantha Bennet as Associate to the Transportation Safety Group

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Greg Prentice P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Materials & Product Failure Group with the Appointment of Daniel Balagot P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Launches NEW 2021 Spring/Summer Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum

30 Forensic Engineering Experts to Present at the 2021 Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) World Congress

30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women’s Day 2021 – Choose To Challenge

30 Forensic Engineering Adds Local Collision Reconstruction Services to the Alberta Market

Dr. Adam Campbell Ph.D. to Speak at the 2021 Ontario Good Roads Association Virtual Conference

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Calgary Office with the Senior Appointment of Dr. Troy Eggum CIP, P.Eng. Ph.D.

30 Forensic Engineering Continues Western Canada Expansion with Calgary Office

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Civil Structural Failure Group with the Appointment of Steve Mah

30 Forensic Engineering Releases Curriculum for 2020/2021 Virtual Education Series

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Biomechanics & Personal Injury Group with the Appointment of Julia de Lange