30 Forensic Engineering Expands Multidisciplinary Remediation Team in Vancouver with the Appointment of Jason Bedi AScT, AHERA

VANCOUVER, BC, SEPTEMBER 15, 2023/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading and fully-independent multi-disciplinary forensics firm, is pleased to announce the expansion of our Multidisciplinary Remediation group in Vancouver with the addition of Jason Bedi AScT, AHERA as Associate.

Jason is a designated Applied Science Technologist (AScT) with the Applied Science Technologists & Technicians of British Columbia (ASTTBC) and US-EPA certified Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act (AHERA) Building Inspector. His experience includes phase I and phase II environmental site assessments, erosion and sediment control, infection control projects in healthcare facilities, asbestos and mould investigations/surveys, assessments of residential, commercial and institutional facilities, and other various occupational hygiene projects. Jason joined the firm in October of 2022 and throughout his eight years of environmental consulting and ten years of laboratory work, his clients have included various non-profit organizations, federal and provincial ministries, municipal governments, consultants, developers, contractors, and private landowners. His work often involves the use of AutoCAD and Bluebeam Revu software.

SPECIALIZED PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES

Mould, asbestos, and indoor air quality assessments

Hazardous materials/designated substance surveys

Indoor environmental assessments

Grant Elligsen P.Eng., CRSP, CFSC, CHSC, Practice Lead, Multidisciplinary Remediation, says: “Jason joined the Remediation, Environmental, and Health & Safety team with several years of environmental and remediation experience. He has worked extensively on both indoor hazardous materials investigations and outdoor contaminated sites remediation. Jason demonstrates the skills and critical thinking it takes to deliver nuanced scopes and oversight, while listening to the needs of clients and meeting regulatory requirements. Welcome to the team Jason!”

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 80 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics and Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health and Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials and Product Failure / Piping and HVAC

Fire / Electrical and Explosion investigations

Trucking

For the 8th consecutive year, the Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership has voted 30 Forensic Engineering as one of Canada’s best “Litigation Support & Consulting” firms via their annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

30 Forensic Engineering In the News:

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Transportation Safety Team in Toronto with the Appointment of Abdul Madani BSCE, M.Eng., E.I.T

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Team in Vancouver with Senior Appointment of Sharlene Wauters B.Eng., P.Eng

30 Forensic Engineering’s Grant Elligsen P.Eng., Lends Expertise to Development of Updated PEO Guideline

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community for the 8th Consecutive Year

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Brett Lessard, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., to Civil/Structural & Building Science Team

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Western Canada Team with Addition of Andrew Kan, B.Sc., P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Kamyab Zandi, M.Sc., Ph.D., Docent, to Civil/Structural Team in Vancouver

30 Forensic Engineering’s ‘Big Mingle’ to Return this October

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Maksym Tykhomyrov, P.Eng., to Fire and Electrical Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Hannah Van Staveren, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., E.I.T., to Collision Reconstruction Group

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Geotechnical Engineering Group in Vancouver with the appointment of Dr. Antone Debeet Ph.D., P.Eng. as Senior Associate

Rashmiya Raviraj P.Eng. of 30 Forensic Engineering Joins 2022 National Engineering Month Discussion: ‘Engineering the Future’

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Dewan Karim M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE, to Practice Lead of Our Transportation Safety Group

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Raffi Engeian MBA, P.Eng. to Practice Lead of Our Special Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women’s Day 2022 – Break The Bias

30 Forensic Engineering Launches NEW 2022 Spring/Summer Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Ottawa Office Biomechanics & Personal Injury Group with the Appointment of Brittany Sinclair B.A.Sc., P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community for the 7th Consecutive Year

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Danielle De Rango B.Eng.Society, M.A.Sc., E.I.T to the Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC Group

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Rashmiya Raviraj CFEI, P.Eng. to Practice Lead of the Fire & Electrical Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Olivia Yalnizyan M.A.Sc., B.A.Sc. to Intermediate Associate within the Materials & Product Failure Group

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Ankit Kumar P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Samantha Bennet as Associate to the Transportation Safety Group

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Greg Prentice P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Materials & Product Failure Group with the Appointment of Daniel Balagot P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Launches NEW 2021 Spring/Summer Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum

30 Forensic Engineering Experts to Present at the 2021 Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) World Congress

30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women’s Day 2021 – Choose To Challenge

30 Forensic Engineering Adds Local Collision Reconstruction Services to the Alberta Market

Dr. Adam Campbell Ph.D. to Speak at the 2021 Ontario Good Roads Association Virtual Conference

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Calgary Office with the Senior Appointment of Dr. Troy Eggum CIP, P.Eng. Ph.D.

30 Forensic Engineering Continues Western Canada Expansion with Calgary Office

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Civil Structural Failure Group with the Appointment of Steve Mah

30 Forensic Engineering Releases Curriculum for 2020/2021 Virtual Education Series

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Biomechanics & Personal Injury Group with the Appointment of Julia de Lange