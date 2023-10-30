30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Grant Elligsen P.Eng., CRSP, CHSC, to Practice Lead of Our Remediation Group

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 30, 2023/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading and fully-independent multi-disciplinary forensics firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Grant Elligsen P.Eng., CRSP, CHSC, to Practice Lead of our Remediation Group.

Grant is a highly respected and sought-after Health & Safety and environmental expert with nearly two decades of progressive experience. He has been a Senior Associate and key member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team since 2018. During his tenure with the firm, Grant has cultivated an industry wide reputation for technical knowledge, engineering excellence and an unwavering commitment to the highest standards of client service. He is a professional engineer (Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia), Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP), and a Certified Health & Safety Consultant (CHSC) who has extensive experience conducting occupational health and safety investigations, specializing in labour and employment critical injury and fatality investigations. Grant also has a background in all facets of indoor environmental projects, including fire, smoke, and water damage, and industrial hygiene assessments.

SPECIALIZED PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES

Labour and employment critical injury and fatality investigations

Occupational health and safety assessments

Standard of care assessments

Developing and administering health and safety training

Industrial hygiene

Fire and smoke damage investigations

Indoor air quality

Mould and water damage assessments and remediation

Confined spaces

Asbestos and designated substances and abatement

Jeff Reitsma MBA, PMP, P.Eng., Vice President & Practice Lead, says: “It is my pleasure to announce that Grant Elligsen P.Eng., CRSP, CHSC, has been promoted to Practice Lead of our Remediation Group. He is a consummate expert with the utmost positivity, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to client service, his team, and the truth. The leadership of this firm has full confidence in Grant knowing that he possesses the skills and the vision to lead this team. Congratulation on this well-deserved promotion.”

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 80 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics and Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health and Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials and Product Failure / Piping and HVAC

Fire / Electrical and Explosion investigations

Trucking

For the 8th consecutive year, the Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership has voted 30 Forensic Engineering as one of Canada’s best “Litigation Support & Consulting” firms via their annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

