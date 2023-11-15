30 Forensic Engineering Unveils Newly Redesigned Website, Elevating User Experience and Functionality

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 15, 2023/insPRESS – 30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading and fully-independent multi-disciplinary forensics firm, is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned website. The revamped site aims to provide an enhanced user experience, improved search functions, and a seamless navigation for clients, partners, and industry professionals.

The fresh new design showcases 30 Forensic Engineering‘s commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of forensic engineering. The interface allows visitors to explore the firm’s comprehensive range of services and experts, learn from our insights and confidently submit assignments. With a focus on user experience, the site offers a streamlined layout, simplified navigation menus, and a responsive design for viewing across all devices.

“We are excited about this redesign and its focus on providing quick access to the information our clients need” said Jamie Catania, CEO of 30 Forensic Engineering. “In addition to being a platform that showcases our firm’s capabilities and the advantages of a collaborative multi-disciplinary approach, we wanted to highlight the resources available to those seeking forensic engineering solutions and risk management needs.”

“The launch of the website is part of 30 Forensic Engineering’s ongoing efforts to enhance our online presence and provide a seamless experience for our clients,” says Paul Aquino, Director of Marketing at 30 Forensic Engineering. “The layout incorporates a responsive design for viewing via desktops, tablets, and mobile phones. From detailed service offerings to expert profiles, the website provides a comprehensive overview of the firm’s culture, expertise and capabilities. The firm would like to express gratitude to our incredible team of marketing and communications professionals. Your collaboration, expertise and dedication in crafting compelling content and creative ideas have made this project a resounding success. Thank you team! With its contemporary look, improved functionality, and easy-to-use interface, the new website is set to become a go-to resource for those seeking forensic engineering solutions in Canada and internationally.”

To experience the newly redesigned website and learn more about 30 Forensic Engineering’s services, please visit: www.30fe.com

To meet the people behind 30 Forensic Engineering please click HERE.

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 80 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America supporting clients across multiple sectors and industries including:

Environmental

Health Care

Hospitality

Infrastructure

Insurance

Legal

Manufacturing

Renewable Energy

Commercial & Residential Property

Construction

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Building & Fire Code

Building Science & Building Envelope

Civil & Structural Engineering

Collision Reconstruction

Construction

Digital Media Analysis

Fire & Electrical

Geotechnical Engineering

Human Factors

Materials & Product Failure

Remediation

Special Investigation

Transportation

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

-30-

30 Forensic Engineering In the News:

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Property Team in Vancouver with the Addition of Jeff Reitsma MBA, PMP, P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Multidisciplinary Remediation Team in Toronto with the Appointment of Madison Polgar B.A.Sc., E.I.T.

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Civil/Structural Team in Ottawa with the Senior Appointment of Alain Beauger, M.A.Sc, P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Materials and Product Failure Team in Vancouver with the Appointment of Mitchell Albert, M.A.Sc., E.I.T.

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Multidisciplinary Remediation Team in Calgary with the Addition of Audrey Schmidt B.Sc. (Hons.)

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Team in Toronto with the Appointment of Benjamin Harvey B.Tech.

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Courtney Kersten-Kwan M.Sc. to Human Factors Group

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Multidisciplinary Remediation Team in Vancouver with the Appointment of Jason Bedi AScT, AHERA

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Transportation Safety Team in Toronto with the Appointment of Abdul Madani BSCE, M.Eng., E.I.T

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Team in Vancouver with Senior Appointment of Sharlene Wauters B.Eng., P.Eng

30 Forensic Engineering’s Grant Elligsen P.Eng., Lends Expertise to Development of Updated PEO Guideline

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community for the 8th Consecutive Year

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Brett Lessard, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., to Civil/Structural & Building Science Team

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Western Canada Team with Addition of Andrew Kan, B.Sc., P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Kamyab Zandi, M.Sc., Ph.D., Docent, to Civil/Structural Team in Vancouver

30 Forensic Engineering’s ‘Big Mingle’ to Return this October

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Maksym Tykhomyrov, P.Eng., to Fire and Electrical Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Hannah Van Staveren, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., E.I.T., to Collision Reconstruction Group

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Geotechnical Engineering Group in Vancouver with the appointment of Dr. Antone Debeet Ph.D., P.Eng. as Senior Associate

Rashmiya Raviraj P.Eng. of 30 Forensic Engineering Joins 2022 National Engineering Month Discussion: ‘Engineering the Future’

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Dewan Karim M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE, to Practice Lead of Our Transportation Safety Group

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Raffi Engeian MBA, P.Eng. to Practice Lead of Our Special Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women’s Day 2022 – Break The Bias

30 Forensic Engineering Launches NEW 2022 Spring/Summer Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Ottawa Office Biomechanics & Personal Injury Group with the Appointment of Brittany Sinclair B.A.Sc., P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community for the 7th Consecutive Year

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Danielle De Rango B.Eng.Society, M.A.Sc., E.I.T to the Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC Group

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Rashmiya Raviraj CFEI, P.Eng. to Practice Lead of the Fire & Electrical Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Olivia Yalnizyan M.A.Sc., B.A.Sc. to Intermediate Associate within the Materials & Product Failure Group

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Ankit Kumar P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Samantha Bennet as Associate to the Transportation Safety Group

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Greg Prentice P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Materials & Product Failure Group with the Appointment of Daniel Balagot P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Launches NEW 2021 Spring/Summer Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum

30 Forensic Engineering Experts to Present at the 2021 Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) World Congress

30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women’s Day 2021 – Choose To Challenge

30 Forensic Engineering Adds Local Collision Reconstruction Services to the Alberta Market

Dr. Adam Campbell Ph.D. to Speak at the 2021 Ontario Good Roads Association Virtual Conference

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Calgary Office with the Senior Appointment of Dr. Troy Eggum CIP, P.Eng. Ph.D.

30 Forensic Engineering Continues Western Canada Expansion with Calgary Office

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Civil Structural Failure Group with the Appointment of Steve Mah

30 Forensic Engineering Releases Curriculum for 2020/2021 Virtual Education Series

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Biomechanics & Personal Injury Group with the Appointment of Julia de Lange