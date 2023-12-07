30 Forensic Engineering Transportation Expert Dewan Karim, M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE Releases Innovative Book on Shifting Mobility

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 7, 2023/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering Canada’s leading and fully-independent multi-disciplinary forensics firm, proudly announces the publication of a book authored by Dewan Karim, M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE, who leads the firm’s Transportation practice. This accomplishment marks a significant professional milestone for Dewan and underscores his commitment to thought leadership in the industry.

Entitled “Shifting Mobility – Transforming Planning & Design for New Human Mobility Code“, the work represents an important contribution to the field of transportation planning and design. Academic publisher Taylor & Francis Group (CRC Press), recognized globally for their comprehensive offerings, has brought this insightful volume to the scholarly community and beyond.

An excerpt from the book’s Part 1 abstract states: In the face of resource depletion, environmental changes, lifestyle changes, demographic and digital adaptation, old ideologies of city building and expensive and complex automobility solutions are in freefall. These changes are creating severe friction between the old and new paradigms. This book provides new perspectives through the process of ideological disassociation and concepts of the human mobility code. The basic premise of the book, human mobility is an essential component of our creativity that comes from our unconscious desire to become a part of a community.

“I am thrilled to announce that following seven years of dedicated commitment, my life’s passion and reflective insights have been transformed into the written word. ‘Shifting Mobility’ uncovers the discovery of human mobility DNA which reveals fascinating and previously unknown patterns of human movement” says Dewan Karim, M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE. “I firmly believe that the revelation of mobility DNA will instigate fundamental changes in transportation systems, particularly in addressing environmental degradation, energy depletion, and the imminent low-energy era we are gradually entering over the next two decades.”

“Dewan’s book is poised to make an impact on the way we understand and approach modern transportation challenges and stands as a true testament to his dedication and innovative thinking in the field of transportation planning, safety and design” says Paul Aquino, Director of Marketing. “The release of Part 1 of ‘Shifting Mobility’ is not only a significant milestone for Dewan but also for 30 Forensic Engineering, as it highlights our firm’s commitment and support to fostering and sharing knowledge and expertise at the highest levels. 30 Forensic Engineering and its preeminent group of experts continue to lead by example, demonstrating the pivotal role that thought leadership and specialized knowledge plays in shaping the future of the many industry sectors that we serve. Congratulations Dewan and we are looking forward to Part 2.”

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 80 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America supporting clients across multiple sectors and industries including:

Environmental

Health Care

Hospitality

Infrastructure

Insurance

Legal

Manufacturing

Renewable Energy

Commercial & Residential Property

Construction

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Building & Fire Code

Building Science & Building Envelope

Civil & Structural Engineering

Collision Reconstruction

Construction

Digital Media Analysis

Fire & Electrical

Geotechnical Engineering

Human Factors

Materials & Product Failure

Remediation

Special Investigation

Transportation

About Taylor & Francis

Taylor & Francis is one of the world’s leading academic publishers. We empower learners, thinkers and doers with trusted knowledge that advances research and enriches lives. We bring together diverse people, ideas and opinions to validate and publish the experts, theories and truths that matter. And we’ve been doing this since 1798. For more than two centuries Taylor & Francis has been committed to the highest quality scholarly publishing, and this remains our goal today. Our purpose is to foster human progress through knowledge – something we’ve been doing since the Enlightenment. We aim to promote a positive future for everyone through our work.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

-30-

30 Forensic Engineering In the News:

30 Forensic Engineering Unveils Newly Redesigned Website, Elevating User Experience and Functionality

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Property Team in Vancouver with the Addition of Jeff Reitsma MBA, PMP, P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Multidisciplinary Remediation Team in Toronto with the Appointment of Madison Polgar B.A.Sc., E.I.T.

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Civil/Structural Team in Ottawa with the Senior Appointment of Alain Beauger, M.A.Sc, P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Materials and Product Failure Team in Vancouver with the Appointment of Mitchell Albert, M.A.Sc., E.I.T.

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Multidisciplinary Remediation Team in Calgary with the Addition of Audrey Schmidt B.Sc. (Hons.)

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Team in Toronto with the Appointment of Benjamin Harvey B.Tech.

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Courtney Kersten-Kwan M.Sc. to Human Factors Group

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Multidisciplinary Remediation Team in Vancouver with the Appointment of Jason Bedi AScT, AHERA

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Transportation Safety Team in Toronto with the Appointment of Abdul Madani BSCE, M.Eng., E.I.T

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Team in Vancouver with Senior Appointment of Sharlene Wauters B.Eng., P.Eng

30 Forensic Engineering’s Grant Elligsen P.Eng., Lends Expertise to Development of Updated PEO Guideline

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community for the 8th Consecutive Year

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Brett Lessard, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., to Civil/Structural & Building Science Team

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Western Canada Team with Addition of Andrew Kan, B.Sc., P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Kamyab Zandi, M.Sc., Ph.D., Docent, to Civil/Structural Team in Vancouver

30 Forensic Engineering’s ‘Big Mingle’ to Return this October

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Maksym Tykhomyrov, P.Eng., to Fire and Electrical Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Hannah Van Staveren, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., E.I.T., to Collision Reconstruction Group

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Geotechnical Engineering Group in Vancouver with the appointment of Dr. Antone Debeet Ph.D., P.Eng. as Senior Associate

Rashmiya Raviraj P.Eng. of 30 Forensic Engineering Joins 2022 National Engineering Month Discussion: ‘Engineering the Future’

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Dewan Karim M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE, to Practice Lead of Our Transportation Safety Group

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Raffi Engeian MBA, P.Eng. to Practice Lead of Our Special Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women’s Day 2022 – Break The Bias

30 Forensic Engineering Launches NEW 2022 Spring/Summer Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Ottawa Office Biomechanics & Personal Injury Group with the Appointment of Brittany Sinclair B.A.Sc., P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community for the 7th Consecutive Year

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Danielle De Rango B.Eng.Society, M.A.Sc., E.I.T to the Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC Group

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Rashmiya Raviraj CFEI, P.Eng. to Practice Lead of the Fire & Electrical Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Olivia Yalnizyan M.A.Sc., B.A.Sc. to Intermediate Associate within the Materials & Product Failure Group

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Ankit Kumar P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Samantha Bennet as Associate to the Transportation Safety Group

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Greg Prentice P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Materials & Product Failure Group with the Appointment of Daniel Balagot P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Launches NEW 2021 Spring/Summer Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum

30 Forensic Engineering Experts to Present at the 2021 Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) World Congress

30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women’s Day 2021 – Choose To Challenge

30 Forensic Engineering Adds Local Collision Reconstruction Services to the Alberta Market

Dr. Adam Campbell Ph.D. to Speak at the 2021 Ontario Good Roads Association Virtual Conference

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Calgary Office with the Senior Appointment of Dr. Troy Eggum CIP, P.Eng. Ph.D.

30 Forensic Engineering Continues Western Canada Expansion with Calgary Office

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Civil Structural Failure Group with the Appointment of Steve Mah

30 Forensic Engineering Releases Curriculum for 2020/2021 Virtual Education Series

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Biomechanics & Personal Injury Group with the Appointment of Julia de Lange