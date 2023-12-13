30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Building Science & Building Envelope Group with the Appointment of Javeriya Hasan E.I.T., M.BSc., M.Sc., B.Eng.

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 13, 2023/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading and fully-independent multi-disciplinary forensics firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Javeriya Hasan E.I.T., M.BSc., M.Sc., B.Eng. as Associate within our Building Science & Building Envelope group.

Javeriya holds a Master of Building Science from Toronto Metropolitan University, where she is currently a Ph.D. candidate researching the development of a Machine Learning based tool for solar neighbourhood planning. She also holds a Master of Science in Structural Steel Design & Sustainable Development from Imperial College London (United Kingdom). Additionally, she has taught undergraduate courses and has participated in numerous speaking engagements both nationally and internationally. Her experience lies in the areas of sustainability and built environment, with an emphasis on building energy efficiency, building performance, and resilience. At 30 Forensic Engineering, Javeriya performs investigations related to building science matters and performs building system and structural failure analysis including residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial occupancies. She is an Engineer in Training (EIT) via the Professional Engineers of Ontario (PEO), a member of the Ontario Building Envelope Council (OBEC), is the Co-chair of the Sustainable Building Network at the University of Toronto and Toronto Metropolitan University and is involved with the Sustainable Buildings Canada (SBC) Better Buildings Boot Camp.

SPECIALIZED PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES

Civil Engineering – Structures and Building Science

Building Conditions Assessment

Project Management

Research and analysis

Teaching and training

Terrence Holder B.Eng., M.A.Sc., BSSO, CFEI, P.Eng., Technical Director, Civil & Structural Engineering, Building Science & Building Envelope group says: “30 Forensic Engineering remains steadfast in its belief by being true to its vision; its mission and value statements. Therefore, it is only imperative that we encourage excellent talents to be the baton bearers of such foundational principles. With that being said, we welcome our most recent hire, Javeriya Hasan into the Civil/Structural & Building Science group. Javeriya holds a Master of Structural Steel Design and Sustainable Development from England, as well as a Master in Building Science from the Toronto Metropolitan University and ultimately nearing the end of her PhD studies also in Building Science. Her drive, dedication and passion in her pursuits are simply the necessary traits required to propel our firm and complement the existent experts on staff. Welcome to the team Javeriya.”

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. Our core team of 80+ professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America supporting clients across multiple sectors and industries including:

Environmental

Health Care

Hospitality

Infrastructure

Insurance

Legal

Manufacturing

Renewable Energy

Commercial & Residential Property

Construction

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Building & Fire Code

Building Science & Building Envelope

Civil & Structural Engineering

Collision Reconstruction

Construction

Digital Media Analysis

Fire & Electrical

Geotechnical Engineering

Human Factors

Materials & Product Failure

Remediation

Special Investigation

Transportation

To meet the people behind 30 Forensic Engineering please click HERE.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

