30 Forensic Engineering Expands Calgary Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Derek Wong B.Sc., B.A.Sc., P.Eng.

CALGARY, AB, JANUARY 15, 2024/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek Wong B.Sc., B.A.Sc., P.Eng. as Associate, within our Calgary office Collision Reconstruction group. Derek rejoins 30 Forensic Engineering and will be a great local resource for our Western Canada clients.

Derek is a Professional Engineer and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Mechanical Engineering), with a specialization in Automotive Engineering, and a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Derek conducts vehicle and site examinations for collisions involving pedestrians and different types of vehicles, including automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, and other heavy machinery. He is also a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). Prior to joining 30 Forensic Engineering, he worked in the automotive supply industry for a Tier 1 supplier of engine components and systems.

SPECIALIZED PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES

Collision scene assessments

Restraint system usage and effectiveness assessment

Vehicle mechanical examinations

Event data recorder data retrieval and analysis

Mark Fabbroni B.A.Sc., M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Vice President and Practice Lead, Collision Reconstruction group says: “We are proud to announce the return of Derek to our Collision Reconstruction team in our Calgary office. Derek’s choice to rejoin our firm is a testament to both his dedication and our status as the premier hub for experts in Canada. We are thrilled to have his skills augment our dynamic team once more. Derek brings a passion for simplifying complex technical issues that will provide significant advantages to our clients throughout Western Canada. Welcome back, Derek.”

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. Our core team of 80+ professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America supporting clients across multiple sectors and industries including:

Environmental

Health Care

Hospitality

Infrastructure

Insurance

Legal

Manufacturing

Renewable Energy

Commercial & Residential Property

Construction

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Building & Fire Code

Building Science & Building Envelope

Civil & Structural Engineering

Collision Reconstruction

Construction

Digital Media Analysis

Fire & Electrical

Geotechnical Engineering

Human Factors

Materials & Product Failure

Remediation

Special Investigation

Transportation

To meet the people behind 30 Forensic Engineering please click HERE.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

-30-

