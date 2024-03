30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Brittany Sinclair B.A.Sc., P.Eng. to Senior Associate – Biomechanics & Personal Injury

OTTAWA, ON, MARCH 19, 2024 /insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brittany Sinclair B.A.Sc., P.Eng. to Senior Associate within our Biomechanics & Personal Injury group.

Brittany holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on Biomechanics from the University of Waterloo. She specializes in Slips, Trips and Falls, and the biomechanical assessment of injury causation. Brittany has extensive experience in her field and has been qualified in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario (PEO) and the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC). During her time with 30 Forensic Engineering, Brittany has conducted numerous technical investigations involving the assessment of injury causation, including: pedestrian injuries, workplaces injuries, slips, trips and falls, head injuries, and injuries sustained in motor vehicle collisions.

SPECIALIZED PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES

Injury Mechanisms

Slips, Trips and Falls

Occupant Motion during Motor Vehicle Collisions

Head Injuries

Biomechanical Modelling and Analysis

Dynamics and Vibration Analysis

Research and Development, Quality Assurance

Dr. Rob Parkinson B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D., Vice President and Practice Lead, Biomechanics & Personal Injury says: “I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Brittany Sinclair to Senior Associate. Brittany’s tenure at 30 Forensic Engineering began back in 2016, where she showed enthusiasm, professionalism, and a solid understanding of client needs. After a short time away, Brittany returned to her roots in 2021 to join the growing Ottawa office and help establish a biomechanical presence in the eastern marketplace. During this time, Brittany has shown a breadth of technical knowledge and a talent for crafting exceptional reports that her clients can understand and appreciate. In addition to her work on biomechanical investigations, Brittany has worked closely with Mark Paquette B.A.Sc., CFEI, CVFI, P.Eng., Regional Director, Ottawa & Senior Associate, Collision Reconstruction and the rest of the Collision Reconstruction team to expand her capabilities, both supporting the firm and underlining its collaborative nature. Congratulations, Brittany!”

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa. Our core team of 80+ professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America supporting clients across multiple sectors and industries including:

Environmental

Health Care

Hospitality

Infrastructure

Insurance

Legal

Manufacturing

Renewable Energy

Commercial & Residential Property

Construction

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Building & Fire Code

Building Science & Building Envelope

Civil & Structural Engineering

Collision Reconstruction

Construction

Digital Media Analysis

Fire & Electrical

Geotechnical Engineering

Human Factors

Materials & Product Failure

Remediation

Special Investigation

Transportation

To meet the people behind 30 Forensic Engineering please click HERE.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

-30-

