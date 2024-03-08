30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women’s Day 2024 – Inspire Inclusion

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 8, 2024 /insPRESS/ – International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. As stated by the IWD, “Collective action and shared ownership for driving gender parity is what makes International Women’s Day impactful. International Women’s Day has occurred for well over a century, with the first​ gathering in 1911 and today IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere.” #InspireInclusion

Jamie Catania B.E.Sc., M.Eng., P.Eng. CEO & Technical Director, Collision Reconstruction states: “Over recent years, our concerted Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, coupled with our role in hosting an industry-wide unconscious bias seminar, have heightened our awareness of the imperative to engage more deeply with our community. This engagement is particularly vital in inspiring young women to explore STEM careers. We at 30 Forensic Engineering are excited to reaffirm our commitment to collaborating with hEr VOLUTION. This partnership not only resonates with our corporate values but also reflects the enthusiasm within our team to make a meaningful impact. We’re looking forward to continuing this journey of empowerment and innovation together.” Based in Toronto, hEr VOLUTION exists to inspire and revolutionize the STEM industry and change the world, by encouraging girls and young women to pursue STEM-based careers and promoting stakeholder’s involvement in the support of STEM education in Canada. Founded by Doina Oncel, hEr VOLUTION is a ‘go to place’ for youth, particularly young women from underserved communities.

“Finally, and as importantly—I want to take a moment to highlight and recognize the amazing women of 30FE. We are grateful to have such incredible women driving the progress of our firm.” says Jamie Catania.

To meet the people behind 30 Forensic Engineering please click HERE.

Related Links:

About International Women’s Day

IWD provides an important moment to showcase commitment to women’s equality, launch new initiatives and action, celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness, highlight gender parity gains and more. The day is celebrated and supported globally by industry, governments, educational institutions, community groups, professional associations, women’s networks, charities and non-profit bodies, the media and more. Collectively every person and all groups can make a difference within their sphere of influence by taking concrete action to help build a more gender-balanced world. From small powerful grassroots gatherings to large-scale conference and events – International Women’s Day is celebrated everywhere. It’s a big day for inspiration and change.

About hEr VOLUTION

Based in Toronto, Canada, hEr VOLUTION is the go-to place for young women from underserved communities to advance their 21st Century Skills. We exist to create opportunities for the next generation of women in STEM, connecting them with leaders in the industry for career support. We listen to the needs of the community and that of the STEM industry to better help the next generation of underserved youth, with a focus on young women to enter STEM. hEr VOLUTION was founded by Doina Oncel based on personal experience as well as research with the belief that once we accept diversity, opportunities for women in STEM fields will rise.

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa. Our core team of 80+ professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America supporting clients across multiple sectors and industries including:

Environmental

Health Care

Hospitality

Infrastructure

Insurance

Legal

Manufacturing

Renewable Energy

Commercial & Residential Property

Construction

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Building & Fire Code

Building Science & Building Envelope

Civil & Structural Engineering

Collision Reconstruction

Construction

Digital Media Analysis

Fire & Electrical

Geotechnical Engineering

Human Factors

Materials & Product Failure

Remediation

Special Investigation

Transportation

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

-30-

30 Forensic Engineering In the News:

Announcing The 16th Annual ‘Big Mingle’

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Ottawa Transportation Safety Group with the Senior Appointment of Élise Power B.A.Sc., P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Remediation Group with the Appointment of Teerth Panchal B.Sc.

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Calgary Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Derek Wong B.Sc., B.A.Sc., P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Building Science & Building Envelope Group with the Appointment of Javeriya Hasan E.I.T., M.BSc., M.Sc., B.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Celebrates Dr. Julia de Lange’s Achievement for Completing her Ph.D. in Injury Biomechanics

30 Forensic Engineering Transportation Expert Dewan Karim, M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE Releases Innovative Book on Shifting Mobility

30 Forensic Engineering Unveils Newly Redesigned Website, Elevating User Experience and Functionality

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Property Team in Vancouver with the Addition of Jeff Reitsma MBA, PMP, P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Multidisciplinary Remediation Team in Toronto with the Appointment of Madison Polgar B.A.Sc., E.I.T.

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Civil/Structural Team in Ottawa with the Senior Appointment of Alain Beauger, M.A.Sc, P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Materials and Product Failure Team in Vancouver with the Appointment of Mitchell Albert, M.A.Sc., E.I.T.

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Multidisciplinary Remediation Team in Calgary with the Addition of Audrey Schmidt B.Sc. (Hons.)

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Team in Toronto with the Appointment of Benjamin Harvey B.Tech.

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Courtney Kersten-Kwan M.Sc. to Human Factors Group

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Multidisciplinary Remediation Team in Vancouver with the Appointment of Jason Bedi AScT, AHERA

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Transportation Safety Team in Toronto with the Appointment of Abdul Madani BSCE, M.Eng., E.I.T

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Team in Vancouver with Senior Appointment of Sharlene Wauters B.Eng., P.Eng

30 Forensic Engineering’s Grant Elligsen P.Eng., Lends Expertise to Development of Updated PEO Guideline

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community for the 8th Consecutive Year

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Brett Lessard, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., to Civil/Structural & Building Science Team

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Western Canada Team with Addition of Andrew Kan, B.Sc., P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Kamyab Zandi, M.Sc., Ph.D., Docent, to Civil/Structural Team in Vancouver

30 Forensic Engineering’s ‘Big Mingle’ to Return this October

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Maksym Tykhomyrov, P.Eng., to Fire and Electrical Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Hannah Van Staveren, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., E.I.T., to Collision Reconstruction Group

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Geotechnical Engineering Group in Vancouver with the appointment of Dr. Antone Debeet Ph.D., P.Eng. as Senior Associate

Rashmiya Raviraj P.Eng. of 30 Forensic Engineering Joins 2022 National Engineering Month Discussion: ‘Engineering the Future’

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Dewan Karim M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE, to Practice Lead of Our Transportation Safety Group

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Raffi Engeian MBA, P.Eng. to Practice Lead of Our Special Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women’s Day 2022 – Break The Bias

30 Forensic Engineering Launches NEW 2022 Spring/Summer Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Ottawa Office Biomechanics & Personal Injury Group with the Appointment of Brittany Sinclair B.A.Sc., P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community for the 7th Consecutive Year

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Danielle De Rango B.Eng.Society, M.A.Sc., E.I.T to the Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC Group

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Rashmiya Raviraj CFEI, P.Eng. to Practice Lead of the Fire & Electrical Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Olivia Yalnizyan M.A.Sc., B.A.Sc. to Intermediate Associate within the Materials & Product Failure Group

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Ankit Kumar P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Samantha Bennet as Associate to the Transportation Safety Group

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Greg Prentice P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Materials & Product Failure Group with the Appointment of Daniel Balagot P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Launches NEW 2021 Spring/Summer Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum

30 Forensic Engineering Experts to Present at the 2021 Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) World Congress

30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women’s Day 2021 – Choose To Challenge

30 Forensic Engineering Adds Local Collision Reconstruction Services to the Alberta Market

Dr. Adam Campbell Ph.D. to Speak at the 2021 Ontario Good Roads Association Virtual Conference

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Calgary Office with the Senior Appointment of Dr. Troy Eggum CIP, P.Eng. Ph.D.

30 Forensic Engineering Continues Western Canada Expansion with Calgary Office

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Civil Structural Failure Group with the Appointment of Steve Mah

30 Forensic Engineering Releases Curriculum for 2020/2021 Virtual Education Series

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Biomechanics & Personal Injury Group with the Appointment of Julia de Lange