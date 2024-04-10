30 Forensic Engineering Congratulates Daniel Balagot P.Eng. on Receiving the Certified Fire & Explosion Investigator (CFEI) Designation

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 10, 2024 /insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensics firm, is pleased to announce that Daniel Balagot, B.A.Sc., CFEI, P.Eng., is certified by the National Association of Fire Investigators (NAFI) as a Fire & Explosion Investigator.

Daniel is a Professional Engineer and Associate with the Materials & Product Failure group at 30 Forensic Engineering. He holds a Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Toronto. Daniel joined the firm in 2021 and specializes in manufacturing and process engineering in various industries. At 30, he investigates a range of HVAC-R and mechanical systems failures, product failures, equipment failures, and equipment fire investigations. Daniel is a Licensed Member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario (PEO), a member of the Canadian Society of Chemical Engineers (CsCHE), and a Certified Fire & Explosion (CFEI) via the National Association of Fire Investigators (NAFI).

SPECIALIZED PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES

Engineering Design and Product Failure

HVAC and Mechanical Systems and Equipment Assessments

Manufacturing Processes

Structure, Properties, Mechanics, and Production of Materials

Process Safety

Project Management

Procurement and Materials Management

Rashmiya Raviraj, B.A.Sc., CFEI, P.Eng., Practice Lead, Fire & Electrical, says: “Daniel’s educational background in Chemical Engineering provides him with a solid foundation in understanding the principles of chemistry, thermodynamics, and material science. This knowledge is crucial in investigating fire investigations, as it helps him comprehend the behavior of materials under different conditions, the potential for chemical reactions, and the factors contributing to fire initiation and propagation. By combining a chemical engineering background with certification in fire and explosion investigation, Daniel’s interdisciplinary approach offers a unique perspective and skill set in determining the causes and contributing factors of incidents involving fire and explosions, particularly those related to chemical processes or industrial settings. Congratulations Daniel!”

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa. Our core team of 80+ professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America supporting clients across multiple sectors and industries including:

Environmental

Health Care

Hospitality

Infrastructure

Insurance

Legal

Manufacturing

Renewable Energy

Commercial & Residential Property

Construction

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Building & Fire Code

Building Science & Building Envelope

Civil & Structural Engineering

Collision Reconstruction

Construction

Digital Media Analysis

Fire & Electrical

Geotechnical Engineering

Human Factors

Materials & Product Failure

Remediation

Special Investigation

Transportation

To meet the people behind 30 Forensic Engineering please click HERE.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

-30-

