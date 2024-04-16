30 Forensic Engineering Announces Partnership with Canadian Association of Black Insurance Professionals

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 16, 2024 /insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensics firm, is excited to announce our new partnership with the Canadian Association of Black Insurance Professionals (CABIP). We are proud to join forces with CABIP as it reflects our commitment to fostering meaningful change and underscores our dedication to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the insurance industry.

“CABIP welcomes 30 Forensic Engineering to the group of sponsors who are endeavoring to make inroads in the DEI space. This partnership will not only help to diversify CABIP’s sponsorship pool but will support our mission to create an inclusive environment for Black professionals in this specific space who may not have thought of insurance as a viable career path. We look forward to supporting the 30 Forensic team and their initiatives to make the industry more equitable for Black leaders”, said Dionne Bowers, CABIP Co-Founder, Chair.

“We are excited to explore this new partnership with CABIP. This collaboration aligns with 30 Forensics’ values and commitment to being equitable and inclusive leaders in our industry, and to making a positive impact in our community and beyond. We look forward to the active engagement of 30 Forensics professionals in CABIP’s events and initiatives, and to reciprocating those invitations and connection opportunities to CABIP members across Canada”, states Jeff Reitsma, Vice President and Practice Lead, Construction.

About Canadian Association of Black Insurance Professionals

The Canadian Association of Black Insurance Professionals (CABIP) is a not-for-profit association advocating for the representation, inclusion, and advancement of Black professionals within the insurance industry. We are a member-based organization dedicated to bridging the opportunity gap for Black professionals within the Canadian insurance industry through advocacy, mentorship, education, and networking opportunities. For interview and press opportunities, please contact info@cabip.ca

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Ottawa. Our core team of 80+ professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America supporting clients across multiple sectors and industries including:

Environmental

Health Care

Hospitality

Infrastructure

Insurance

Legal

Manufacturing

Renewable Energy

Commercial & Residential Property

Construction

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Building & Fire Code

Building Science & Building Envelope

Civil & Structural Engineering

Collision Reconstruction

Construction

Digital Media Analysis

Fire & Electrical

Geotechnical Engineering

Human Factors

Materials & Product Failure

Remediation

Special Investigation

Transportation

To meet the people behind 30 Forensic Engineering please click HERE.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

-30-

30 Forensic Engineering In the News:

30 Forensic Engineering Proudly Announces Maksym Tykhomyrov P.Eng. Attainment of the Certified Vehicle Fire Investigator (CVFI) Designation

30 Forensic Engineering Congratulates Harrison Griffiths P.Eng. for Attaining the Certified Vehicle Fire Investigator (CVFI) Designation

30 Forensic Engineering Congratulates Daniel Balagot P.Eng. on Receiving the Certified Fire & Explosion Investigator (CFEI) Designation

30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Abdul Madani BSCE, M.Eng., E.I.T to Intermediate Associate, Transportation Safety

30 Forensic Engineering Proudly Announces 2024 Big Mingle Sponsorship Partners

30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Andrew Huntley B.Sc., Ph.D. to Senior Associate – Biomechanics & Personal Injury

30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Maksym Tykhomyrov, P.Eng., CFEI, CVFI to Senior Associate, Fire & Electrical

30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Andrew Huntley B.Sc., Ph.D. to Senior Associate – Biomechanics & Personal Injury

30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Sharlene Wauters B.Eng., P.Eng. to Technical Director, Collision Reconstruction & Winter Road Maintenance

30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Hannah Van Staveren, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., E.I.T. to Intermediate Associate, Human Factors

30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Brittany Sinclair B.A.Sc., P.Eng. to Senior Associate – Biomechanics & Personal Injury

30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Claire Miller B.E.SC., P.Eng. to Senior Associate – Civil & Structural Engineering, Building & Fire Code

30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women’s Day 2024 – Inspire Inclusion

30 Forensic Engineering Appoints Dana Bjornson, P.Eng., M.Arch. as Practice Lead – Building Envelope Engineering Group

Announcing The 16th Annual ‘Big Mingle’

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Ottawa Transportation Safety Group with the Senior Appointment of Élise Power B.A.Sc., P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Remediation Group with the Appointment of Teerth Panchal B.Sc.

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Calgary Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Derek Wong B.Sc., B.A.Sc., P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Building Science & Building Envelope Group with the Appointment of Javeriya Hasan E.I.T., M.BSc., M.Sc., B.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Celebrates Dr. Julia de Lange’s Achievement for Completing her Ph.D. in Injury Biomechanics

30 Forensic Engineering Transportation Expert Dewan Karim, M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE Releases Innovative Book on Shifting Mobility

30 Forensic Engineering Unveils Newly Redesigned Website, Elevating User Experience and Functionality

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Property Team in Vancouver with the Addition of Jeff Reitsma MBA, PMP, P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Multidisciplinary Remediation Team in Toronto with the Appointment of Madison Polgar B.A.Sc., E.I.T.

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Civil/Structural Team in Ottawa with the Senior Appointment of Alain Beauger, M.A.Sc, P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Materials and Product Failure Team in Vancouver with the Appointment of Mitchell Albert, M.A.Sc., E.I.T.

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Multidisciplinary Remediation Team in Calgary with the Addition of Audrey Schmidt B.Sc. (Hons.)

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Team in Toronto with the Appointment of Benjamin Harvey B.Tech.

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Courtney Kersten-Kwan M.Sc. to Human Factors Group

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Multidisciplinary Remediation Team in Vancouver with the Appointment of Jason Bedi AScT, AHERA

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Transportation Safety Team in Toronto with the Appointment of Abdul Madani BSCE, M.Eng., E.I.T

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Team in Vancouver with Senior Appointment of Sharlene Wauters B.Eng., P.Eng

30 Forensic Engineering’s Grant Elligsen P.Eng., Lends Expertise to Development of Updated PEO Guideline

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community for the 8th Consecutive Year

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Brett Lessard, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., to Civil/Structural & Building Science Team

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Western Canada Team with Addition of Andrew Kan, B.Sc., P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Kamyab Zandi, M.Sc., Ph.D., Docent, to Civil/Structural Team in Vancouver

30 Forensic Engineering’s ‘Big Mingle’ to Return this October

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Maksym Tykhomyrov, P.Eng., to Fire and Electrical Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Hannah Van Staveren, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., E.I.T., to Collision Reconstruction Group

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Geotechnical Engineering Group in Vancouver with the appointment of Dr. Antone Debeet Ph.D., P.Eng. as Senior Associate

Rashmiya Raviraj P.Eng. of 30 Forensic Engineering Joins 2022 National Engineering Month Discussion: ‘Engineering the Future’

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Dewan Karim M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE, to Practice Lead of Our Transportation Safety Group

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Raffi Engeian MBA, P.Eng. to Practice Lead of Our Special Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women’s Day 2022 – Break The Bias

30 Forensic Engineering Launches NEW 2022 Spring/Summer Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Ottawa Office Biomechanics & Personal Injury Group with the Appointment of Brittany Sinclair B.A.Sc., P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community for the 7th Consecutive Year

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Danielle De Rango B.Eng.Society, M.A.Sc., E.I.T to the Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC Group

30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Rashmiya Raviraj CFEI, P.Eng. to Practice Lead of the Fire & Electrical Investigations Group

30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Olivia Yalnizyan M.A.Sc., B.A.Sc. to Intermediate Associate within the Materials & Product Failure Group

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Ankit Kumar P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Samantha Bennet as Associate to the Transportation Safety Group

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Greg Prentice P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Materials & Product Failure Group with the Appointment of Daniel Balagot P.Eng.

30 Forensic Engineering Launches NEW 2021 Spring/Summer Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum

30 Forensic Engineering Experts to Present at the 2021 Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) World Congress

30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women’s Day 2021 – Choose To Challenge

30 Forensic Engineering Adds Local Collision Reconstruction Services to the Alberta Market

Dr. Adam Campbell Ph.D. to Speak at the 2021 Ontario Good Roads Association Virtual Conference

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Calgary Office with the Senior Appointment of Dr. Troy Eggum CIP, P.Eng. Ph.D.

30 Forensic Engineering Continues Western Canada Expansion with Calgary Office

30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community

30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Civil Structural Failure Group with the Appointment of Steve Mah

30 Forensic Engineering Releases Curriculum for 2020/2021 Virtual Education Series

30 Forensic Engineering Expands Biomechanics & Personal Injury Group with the Appointment of Julia de Lange